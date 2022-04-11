National Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,500 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $4.99 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

