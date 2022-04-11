National Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,350 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $3.50 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

