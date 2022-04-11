National Asset Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 44.7% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 196,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 2.76. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

