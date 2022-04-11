N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 8,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 570,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

NABL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after buying an additional 529,742 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,160,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,656,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

