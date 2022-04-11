MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.92. 1,031,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,708,859. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

