MV Capital Management Inc. Has $27,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

