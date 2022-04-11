MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $19.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $589.61. 43,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.53 and a 200 day moving average of $599.20. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

