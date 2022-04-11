MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $10,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $5.70 on Monday, hitting $194.39. 37,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.46 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

