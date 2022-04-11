Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

MUR opened at $42.25 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

