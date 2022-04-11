Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $277.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 105,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

