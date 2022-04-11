M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.