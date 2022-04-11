MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRC opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

