Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $130.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

