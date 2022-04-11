Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,953 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,422,000.

IMCG stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

