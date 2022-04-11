Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 100 shares of company stock worth $120,612. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TPL opened at $1,426.30 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,237.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,232.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 63.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.