Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Catalent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Catalent by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

