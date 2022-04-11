Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $165.26 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

