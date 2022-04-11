Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.