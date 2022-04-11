Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,980 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

