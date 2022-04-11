Motocoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded down 55.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $435,414.92 and $25.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded down 59.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.69 or 0.11967689 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00212101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00184352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00037403 BTC.

About Motocoin

Motocoin uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Motocoin Coin Trading

