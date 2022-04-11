Morgan Stanley Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $178.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.38.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

