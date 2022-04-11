Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.70 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.76) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($9.01) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.30 ($9.12).

CBK stock opened at €6.95 ($7.64) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.45). The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

