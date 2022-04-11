Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $48,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $90,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,546.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 218,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Moody’s by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.55. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

