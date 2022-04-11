MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $416.88, but opened at $401.01. MongoDB shares last traded at $411.07, with a volume of 2,535 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,889 shares of company stock valued at $77,559,837. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 302.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

