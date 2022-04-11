Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $171.80

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.80 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 175.10 ($2.30), with a volume of 86615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.60 ($2.28).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.63 ($3.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £940.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

