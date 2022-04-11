Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRYGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MONRY. UBS Group upgraded Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89.

Moncler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

