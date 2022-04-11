Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MONRY. UBS Group upgraded Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.