Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,624 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

