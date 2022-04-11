Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Shares of OTC:MODD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81. Modular Medical has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
About Modular Medical (Get Rating)
Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
