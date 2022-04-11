Mithril (MITH) Market Cap Tops $34.76 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010665 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00232002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

