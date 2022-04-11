Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $596.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.