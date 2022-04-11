Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,454 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Mitek Systems worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.86 million, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

