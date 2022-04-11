Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.