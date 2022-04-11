Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 1-Day Volume Hits $110,048.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $110,048.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $81.95 or 0.00197208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.23 or 0.07375864 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.90 or 0.99779504 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 87,575 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.