Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Tops $337.45

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $32,075.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $337.45 or 0.00846043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.96 or 0.07503803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,870.28 or 0.99960959 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 25,444 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

