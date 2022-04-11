Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $128.88 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00004052 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.88 million and approximately $53.67 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.50 or 0.07385384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.41 or 1.00404687 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

