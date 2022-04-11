Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineral Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF opened at $44.35 on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

