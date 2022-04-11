Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mimecast by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

