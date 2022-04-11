MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Tops $97.82 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $97.82 million and $161,828.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $9.03 or 0.00021934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00250195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.00653450 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,829,908 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

