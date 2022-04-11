Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,083 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 3,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,331. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

