Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,393 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $21.49. 215,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,870. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

