Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 509.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.26% of PVH worth $19,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $259,733,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after buying an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Shares of PVH traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,041. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.