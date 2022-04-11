Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,724 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Riskified were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,805. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

