Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $23.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Shares of FVRR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,782. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

