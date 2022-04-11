Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $10.31 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.81% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEWJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.95. 8,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,366. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06.

