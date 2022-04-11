Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

VEEV traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,354. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.