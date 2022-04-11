Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 70,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 3,086.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.84. 391,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,119. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $86.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

