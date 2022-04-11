Michael M. Cullen Sells 924 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HSII traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $38.75. 85,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $759.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,715,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,610,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

