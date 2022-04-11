Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.54

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$73.54 and last traded at C$73.44, with a volume of 201458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.90.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

