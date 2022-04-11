Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MEI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Methode Electronics by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,245 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

