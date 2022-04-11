Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $200.28 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00104731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

